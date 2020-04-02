Analyzing Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Cna Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 5.14 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.70 $1.00 billion $3.59 7.75

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% Cna Financial 9.29% 9.97% 1.99%

Summary

Cna Financial beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

