Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Atlas Financial (NYSE:AFH)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for White Mountains Insurance Group and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.41 $414.50 million N/A N/A Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million ($1.71) -0.19

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -1.99% -1.60% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.