Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shot up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.28, 10,295,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 7,764,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,584,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $16,922,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

