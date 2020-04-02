Apache (NYSE:APA) Trading 16.7% Higher

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 53,135,973 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 10,633,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Apache alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Apache by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.