Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Up 10.8%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 1,193,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,184,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Archrock alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $541.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,965.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 42,915 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $149,773.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,860.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Archrock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.