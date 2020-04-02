Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 11.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, 685,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 600,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
