Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 11.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, 685,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 600,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

