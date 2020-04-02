Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. 202,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

