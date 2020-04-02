Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s current price.
ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.
Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. 202,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.