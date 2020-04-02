Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.55, 2,754,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,156,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.