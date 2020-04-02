Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.33 ($53.88).

ETR NDA traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €38.60 ($44.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

