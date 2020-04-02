Autonio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Exrates. Autonio has a market cap of $361,105.37 and approximately $12.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.