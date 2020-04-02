Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $1.15 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Autoweb’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.22.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Autoweb stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.