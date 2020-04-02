Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Lake Street Capital

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Autoweb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.22.

Shares of AUTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

