Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Trading Up 11.1%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $52.87, 216,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 225,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 215,597 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

