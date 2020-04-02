Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,979.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Banano has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $354,984.88 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,507,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,489,489 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

