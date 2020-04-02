BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.10, 130,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 95,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William O. Johnstone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BancFirst by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.