Barclays Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Equal Weight

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AVEVF stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.57.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.