Barclays Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Equal Weight

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AVEVF stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.