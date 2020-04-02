Barclays Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.