Barclays Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.
Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
