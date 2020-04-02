BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 4536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

BRRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $814.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

