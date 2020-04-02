BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 9,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,328. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

