Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $207.83 million and approximately $74.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Zebpay and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,992,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Mercatox, ZB.COM, BitBay, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Binance, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Koinex, Liqui, ABCC, Bancor Network, WazirX, DDEX, IDEX, IDCM, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, CPDAX, Poloniex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bittrex, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

