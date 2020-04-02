Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Berry Petroleum stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 749,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,356. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

