Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was down 9.7% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.95, approximately 4,824,312 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,737,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.24.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.