Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

BIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,452. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

