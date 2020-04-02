Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.
BIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $39.53.
In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,452. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
