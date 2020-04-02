Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $239,873.94 and $30,190.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

