Bitcoin Planet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00995496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00173365 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00072869 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

