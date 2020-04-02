Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 11.9% Higher

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $4.99, 3,521,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,532,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

The stock has a market cap of $526.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

