BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.26% from the company’s previous close.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 337,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 71,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 14,950 shares worth $661,670.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.