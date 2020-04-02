Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 442,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,190. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $547.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

