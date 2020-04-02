Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $5.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $23.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $26.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,938 shares of company stock worth $122,227,677. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.06. 4,501,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,284. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

