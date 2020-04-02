Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,791 shares of company stock worth $2,286,661. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. 1,184,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,591. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

