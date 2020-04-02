Brokerages Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWM shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 268,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.