Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.59. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LivaNova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 306,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,317. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

