Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

