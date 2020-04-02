Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON CNN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196. The company has a market cap of $17.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Caledonian Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile
