Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON CNN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196. The company has a market cap of $17.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Caledonian Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

