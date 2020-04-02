Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.31). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 282,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

