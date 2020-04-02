Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

