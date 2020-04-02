Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 9.9% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.78, 1,198,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 881,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

