Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.98, approximately 560,914 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 387,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

