Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 14.5% Higher

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $4.82, 1,190,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,909,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

