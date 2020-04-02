Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 14.5% Higher

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $4.82, 1,190,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,909,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
