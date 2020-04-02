CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 21.6% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price was up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 6,239,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,367,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 806,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 293,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

