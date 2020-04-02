CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,738,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,989% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,089 shares.The stock last traded at $1.97 and had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

