Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 18.4%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29, 16,046,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 9,506,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.26.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 350,080 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $9,722,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

