CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 212937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

