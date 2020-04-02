CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 36.2% Higher

Shares of CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL) traded up 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32, 130,640 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 51,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

