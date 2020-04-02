Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. 14,349,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,119,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

