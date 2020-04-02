Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 11%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $76.12, 23,196,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 12,900,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.