China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading Up 10.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.41, 526,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 290,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.