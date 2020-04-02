China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading Up 10.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.41, 526,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 290,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
