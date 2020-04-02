China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 24.9%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) dropped 24.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 2,348,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,092,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

