CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.71

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 185406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

CIOXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CIELO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

