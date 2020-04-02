Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pi Financial cut shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 3,902,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

